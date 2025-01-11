Queens visits Austin Peay following Brookshire’s 28-point performance

Queens Royals (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-10, 1-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Queens Royals (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-10, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Queens after Anton Brookshire scored 28 points in Austin Peay’s 72-68 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Governors have gone 3-2 at home. Austin Peay is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Royals are 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Queens is sixth in the ASUN allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Governors.

Bryce Cash is averaging 5.5 points and four assists for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.