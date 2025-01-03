Queens (NC) visits Stetson following Thomas’ 21-point showing

Queens (NC) Royals (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-6, 1-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens (NC) Royals (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-6, 1-0 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays Queens (NC) after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 79-64 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Hatters have gone 6-1 at home. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 1.8.

The Royals have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Stetson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Stetson allows.

The Hatters and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Hatters.

Aylesha Wade is averaging 7.8 points for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

