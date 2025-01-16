Queens (NC) plays FGCU, aims to break home skid

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-9, 0-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-9, 0-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) plays FGCU looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Royals are 3-5 in home games. Queens (NC) has a 1-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is sixth in college basketball giving up 52.3 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Queens (NC)’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Royals.

Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

