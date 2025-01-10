Queens (NC) hosts Central Arkansas following Upshaw’s 31-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Queens (NC) after Jade Upshaw scored 31 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-75 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Royals have gone 3-4 at home. Queens (NC) is eighth in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

The Sugar Bears are 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks third in the ASUN with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 6.7.

Queens (NC) is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 70.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 70.3 Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Sugar Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Royals.

Upshaw is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sugar Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

