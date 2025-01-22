Queens (NC) faces North Florida, looks to stop 6-game skid

Queens (NC) Royals (6-11, 0-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-15, 0-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (6-11, 0-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-15, 0-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) aims to stop its six-game slide with a win against North Florida.

The Ospreys are 4-4 on their home court. North Florida has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The Royals are 0-6 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) is eighth in the ASUN with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordyn Weaver averaging 4.9.

North Florida is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC)’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

Aylesha Wade is averaging 7.6 points for the Royals. Weaver is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.