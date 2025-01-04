Queens hosts FGCU after Kellman’s 23-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Queens after Keeshawn Kellman scored 23 points in FGCU’s 79-68 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals are 5-1 in home games. Queens is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Kellman averaging 9.4.

Queens is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 68.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 74.4 Queens allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.