Purdue visits No. 21 Michigan State after Hallock’s 20-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan State plays Purdue after Theryn Hallock scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 72-66 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans are 7-0 in home games. Michigan State averages 84.1 points while outscoring opponents by 27.5 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Michigan State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Purdue averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

Destini Lombard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.