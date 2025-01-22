Purdue hosts No. 4 USC following Watkins’ 22-point outing

USC Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC visits Purdue after JuJu Watkins scored 22 points in USC’s 73-66 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-5 in home games. Purdue averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans have gone 7-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC leads the Big Ten scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

Purdue’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game USC gives up. USC has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Trojans face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

Watkins is averaging 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

