Purdue hosts No. 25 Michigan following Olson’s 20-point game

Michigan Wolverines (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Michigan visits Purdue after Olivia Olson scored 20 points in Michigan’s 84-77 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers are 6-4 in home games. Purdue is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Syla Swords averaging 6.4.

Purdue makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Swords is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

