Purdue Fort Wayne wins 78-73 over Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 25 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Milwaukee 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Jackson also contributed nine rebounds for the Mastodons (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League). Rasheed Bello scored 23 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the line. Corey Hadnot II went 3 of 8 from the field to finish with seven points.

Themus Fulks finished with 18 points for the Panthers (11-6, 4-2). Milwaukee also got 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Kentrell Pullian. Jamichael Stillwell had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Detroit Mercy and Milwaukee hosts Green Bay.

