Purdue Fort Wayne visits Skorupski and Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 5-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 4-0 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 5-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 4-0 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 71-68 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-1 in home games. Oakland is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mastodons are 5-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

Oakland averages 63.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 62.5 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The Golden Grizzlies and Mastodons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skorupski is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Amellia Bromenschenkel is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.