Purdue Fort Wayne visits IU Indianapolis following Craig’s 24-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Sean Craig scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 86-77 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Jaguars have gone 5-4 at home. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Craig averaging 5.7.

The Mastodons have gone 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.4.

IU Indianapolis scores 75.0 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 74.7 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is averaging 17.3 points for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.