Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State after Perdue’s 26-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-3, 5-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-3, 5-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Mickayla Perdue scored 26 points in Cleveland State’s 72-62 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings have gone 6-0 at home. Cleveland State scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 7-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 17.3 more points per game (78.2) than Cleveland State gives up (60.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vikings.

Lauren Ross is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.