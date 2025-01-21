Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Detroit Mercy following Ross’ 23-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-5, 9-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-5, 6-3 Horizon) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-5, 9-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-5, 6-3 Horizon)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Detroit Mercy after Lauren Ross scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-52 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans are 8-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 9-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzlyn Linbo averaging 1.7.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O’Brien averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Ross is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

