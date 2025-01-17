Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play the Northern Kentucky Norse on 10-game win streak

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-13, 3-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 8-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-13, 3-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 8-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne aims to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Mastodons take on Northern Kentucky.

The Mastodons are 7-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amellia Bromenschenkel averaging 4.2.

The Norse are 3-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Idowu averaging 2.1.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Idowu is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

