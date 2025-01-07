Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee after Jackson’s 25-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 4-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 4-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee after Jalen Jackson scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-81 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons have gone 7-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon League with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Jackson averaging 12.0.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon League with 13.5 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.0.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Mastodons.

Fulks is averaging 15.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

