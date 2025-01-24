Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis following Freeman’s 20-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-14, 4-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-5, 10-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-14, 4-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-5, 10-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis after Sydney Freeman scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 72-65 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 14-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 4-6 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 61.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 61.2 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mastodons. Freeman is averaging 14.6 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Nevaeh Foster is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

