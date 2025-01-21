Purdue Fort Wayne faces Oakland following Jackson’s 30-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-6, 7-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 5-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-6, 7-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 5-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Oakland after Jalen Jackson scored 30 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 120-113 overtime win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Oakland is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons have gone 7-2 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oakland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oakland gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Jackson is averaging 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

