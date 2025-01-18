Purdue Fort Wayne faces Northern Kentucky, aims for 11th straight win

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-13, 3-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 8-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-13, 3-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 8-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne will look to keep its 10-game win streak going when the Mastodons take on Northern Kentucky.

The Mastodons are 7-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne leads college basketball with 64.4 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons averaging 6.0.

The Norse are 3-5 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 78.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.3 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Macey Blevins is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.