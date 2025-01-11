Purdue Fort Wayne earns 90-67 win over Detroit Mercy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello’s 26 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Detroit Mercy 90-67 on Saturday night.…

Bello added five rebounds for the Mastodons (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League). Corey Hadnot II shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 23 points. Jalen Jackson shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points.

TJ Nadeau led the way for the Titans (6-13, 2-6) with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Detroit Mercy also got 19 points, six rebounds and five assists from Grant Gondrezick II. Nate Johnson also had 19 points and six rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game is Wednesday against Wright State on the road. Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

