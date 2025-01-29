Purdue faces Nebraska, looks to end 8-game slide

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue heads into the matchup against Nebraska after losing eight in a row.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-6 in home games. Purdue gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 6-3 against conference opponents. Nebraska is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Purdue scores 61.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 63.6 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 76.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.4 Purdue gives up to opponents.

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 47.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Britt Prince is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.