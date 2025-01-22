Pullian’s 18 help Milwaukee beat Wright State 95-79

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat Wright State 95-79 on Wednesday night. Pullian shot 7…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat Wright State 95-79 on Wednesday night.

Pullian shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League). Themus Fulks added 18 points while going 7 of 14 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had nine assists and three steals. Erik Pratt went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Alex Huibregtse led the Raiders (10-11, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Brandon Noel added 17 points and six rebounds for Wright State. Jack Doumbia had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

