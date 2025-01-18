Pryor leads Sacred Heart against Saint Peter’s after 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Saint Peter’s after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 79-59 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Peacocks are 4-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 8.4.

The Pioneers are 1-5 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Peter’s scores 50.5 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 66.4 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The Peacocks and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Peacocks.

Pryor is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

