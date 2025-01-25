Pruitt scores 18, Lipscomb beats Central Arkansas 68-55

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will Pruitt had 18 points in Lipscomb’s 68-55 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday. Pruitt added…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will Pruitt had 18 points in Lipscomb’s 68-55 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Pruitt added five rebounds for the Bisons (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joe Anderson scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and added seven steals. Jacob Ognacevic shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (5-16, 1-7) were led in scoring by Elias Cato, who finished with 17 points. Cole McCormick added 13 points for Central Arkansas. Brayden Fagbemi also recorded 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The loss was the Bears’ sixth straight.

Lipscomb’s next game is Thursday against Eastern Kentucky at home, and Central Arkansas hosts West Georgia on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

