Providence visits No. 11 UConn following Ball’s 22-point game

Providence Friars (7-7, 1-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn plays Providence after Solomon Ball scored 22 points in UConn’s 81-68 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 at home. UConn ranks second in college basketball with 19.9 assists per game. Hassan Diarra leads the Huskies averaging 6.4.

The Friars are 1-2 in Big East play. Providence scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

UConn averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 69.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.5 UConn allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Friars match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

