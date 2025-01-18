Providence takes on Georgetown after Olsen’s 21-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-11, 2-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Georgetown after Olivia Olsen scored 21 points in Providence’s 51-45 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-3 on their home court. Providence has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas have gone 1-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 6.1.

Providence scores 56.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 62.2 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown scores 5.4 more points per game (63.2) than Providence gives up to opponents (57.8).

The Friars and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14.3 points for the Friars.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 54.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

