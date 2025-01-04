Providence hosts Creighton following Jensen’s 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Providence after Lauren Jensen scored 22 points in Creighton’s 68-64 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 5-2 in home games. Providence averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bluejays are 3-0 in Big East play. Creighton scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Providence’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Friars.

Jensen is averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

