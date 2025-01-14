Providence faces Xavier, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Xavier Musketeers (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-11, 1-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-11, 1-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence enters the matchup against Xavier after losing three straight games.

The Friars are 5-3 on their home court. Providence is fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Musketeers are 0-5 in Big East play. Xavier is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Providence scores 56.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 64.8 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Providence allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Sheppard is averaging 4.4 points for the Friars.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

