Princeton visits Columbia after Weiss’ 22-point outing

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Princeton after Riley Weiss scored 22 points in Columbia’s 84-64 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 4.3.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 4.4.

Columbia makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Princeton averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Columbia allows.

The Lions and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is averaging 17.3 points for the Lions.

Ashley Chea averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

