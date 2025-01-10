Princeton Tigers play the Harvard Crimson on 5-game win streak

Harvard Crimson (12-1, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (12-1, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton heads into a matchup with Harvard as winners of five straight games.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison St. Rose averaging 3.0.

The Crimson are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Harvard averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Princeton makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Harvard has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tigers.

Alayna Rocco averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Crimson: 10-0, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

