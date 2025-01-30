Princeton plays Yale after Hill’s 20-point outing

Princeton Tigers (13-5, 4-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-16, 1-4 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (13-5, 4-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-16, 1-4 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Yale after Parker Hill scored 20 points in Princeton’s 62-54 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 on their home court. Yale has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 4-1 in conference play. Princeton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Yale is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 38.3% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton averages 65.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Yale allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Lee is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 5.9 points. Mackenzie Egger is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Ashley Chea is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12 points and 3.9 assists. Skye Belker is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

