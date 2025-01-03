Princeton hosts Pape and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (4-9) at Princeton Tigers (9-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Princeton…

Cornell Big Red (4-9) at Princeton Tigers (9-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Princeton after Emily Pape scored 26 points in Cornell’s 76-73 win over the Siena Saints.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Princeton scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Big Red are 2-7 on the road. Cornell ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 24.0% from 3-point range.

Princeton’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 56.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 61.2 Princeton gives up.

The Tigers and Big Red face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers.

Pape is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.