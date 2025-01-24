Princeton faces Cornell on 3-game road skid

Princeton Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-13, 0-4 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-13, 0-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Tigers visit Cornell.

The Big Red are 2-4 in home games. Cornell is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-1 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 6.3.

Cornell scores 53.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 57.8 Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Summer Parker-Hall is shooting 54.0% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ashley Chea is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 10.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 2-8, averaging 51.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

