Princeton earns 92-71 victory over Kean

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Philip Byriel’s 14 points helped Princeton defeat Kean 92-71 on Saturday.

Byriel shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (11-4). Peyton Seals scored 13 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and three steals. Jackson Hicke went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars were led by D.J. Alicea, who posted 16 points, four assists and three steals. Kean also got 15 points from Justin Morton. Adam Silas had 11 points.

