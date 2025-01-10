Prince leads No. 11 TCU against Texas Tech

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU visits Texas Tech after Sedona Prince scored 30 points in TCU’s 80-73 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas Tech averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 11-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Red Raiders.

Prince is shooting 60.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.