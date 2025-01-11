Prince leads No. 11 TCU against Texas Tech after 30-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU visits Texas Tech after Sedona Prince scored 30 points in TCU’s 80-73 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 9-1 on their home court. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 13-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas Tech scores 67.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 54.1 TCU gives up. TCU averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.5 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Red Raiders.

Madison Conner is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.