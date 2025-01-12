Price scores 12, Marist downs Fairfield 61-51

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Price had 12 points in Marist’s 61-51 victory against Fairfield on Sunday. Price added six…

Price added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (12-2, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Josh Pascarelli had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Red Foxes extended their winning streak to eight games.

Jamie Bergens led the Stags (6-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Braden Sparks added 10 points for Fairfield. Michael Rogan finished with eight points.

