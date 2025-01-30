Price leads Washington State against Pacific after 20-point showing

Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Pacific after Ethan Price scored 20 points in Washington State’s 80-75 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Tigers are 3-7 in home games. Pacific has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 5-4 in conference matchups. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Pacific scores 70.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 76.0 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is averaging 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.