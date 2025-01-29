Price and Washington State host Pacific

Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Pacific after Ethan Price scored 20 points in Washington State’s 80-75 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Tigers have gone 3-7 at home. Pacific is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 5-4 in conference matchups. Washington State is sixth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 2.0.

Pacific scores 70.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 76.0 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Fisher is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dane Erikstrup is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.5 points. Nate Calmese is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

