Presbyterian visits South Carolina Upstate on 5-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-12, 0-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits South Carolina Upstate looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Spartans are 3-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 in Big South play. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

South Carolina Upstate makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Presbyterian averages 76.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 82.4 South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Blue Hose match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Kory Mincy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.