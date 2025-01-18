Presbyterian takes on High Point following Wilson’s 21-point outing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-5, 3-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-5, 3-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits High Point after Triston Wilson scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 96-87 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 10-1 in home games. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 80.4 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 in Big South play. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

High Point makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Presbyterian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game High Point allows.

The Panthers and Blue Hose match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers.

Kory Mincy is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.