Presbyterian plays Gardner-Webb on 4-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Blue Hose play Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Presbyterian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is averaging 15.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Kory Mincy is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.