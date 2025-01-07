Presbyterian faces South Carolina Upstate, looks to end road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-12, 0-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-12, 0-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hits the road against South Carolina Upstate looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Spartans are 3-3 in home games. South Carolina Upstate gives up 82.4 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 in conference play. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Peterson averaging 4.0.

South Carolina Upstate averages 75.6 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.4 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 76.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 82.4 South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Blue Hose meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Spartans.

Kory Mincy is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

