Pratt leads Northeastern against Charleston (SC) after 22-point game

Northeastern Huskies (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-4, 4-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Charleston (SC) after LA Pratt scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 80-72 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 7-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Huskies are 2-3 in CAA play. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Rashad King averaging 3.2.

Charleston (SC) averages 77.9 points, 8.3 more per game than the 69.6 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.1 points.

King is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

