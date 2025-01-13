Prairie View A&M visits UAPB after Bradley’s 35-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Prairie View A&M after Doctor Bradley scored 35 points in UAPB’s 93-91 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. UAPB is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M gives up 88.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

The Golden Lions and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Jones is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 7.8 points.

Tanahj Pettway is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 22.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

