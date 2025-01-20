Prairie View A&M takes on Alcorn State after Pettway’s 31-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 2-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 2-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Alcorn State after Tanahj Pettway scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 79-70 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Panthers are 2-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Braves are 2-2 in conference play. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.6 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (51.8%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettway is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

