Prairie View A&M takes on Alabama A&M after Bush’s 25-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-16, 3-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-16, 3-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Alabama A&M after Braelon Bush scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 66-63 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in home games. Alabama A&M leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Chad Moodie leads the Bulldogs with 5.4 rebounds.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama A&M averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Moodie is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points for the Panthers. Tanahj Pettway is averaging 18.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.