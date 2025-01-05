Prairie View A&M hosts Johnson and Southern

Southern Jaguars (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Prairie View A&M after Jordan Johnson scored 20 points in Southern’s 67-58 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M allows 91.0 points and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-0 in SWAC play. Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 5.0.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Southern allows. Southern’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (53.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 74.1 points, 22.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.