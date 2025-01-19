Prairie View A&M hosts Alcorn State after Pettway’s 31-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 2-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 2-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Alcorn State after Tanahj Pettway scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 79-70 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 87.0 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Braves are 2-2 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 6.8.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 60.6 points per game, 26.4 fewer points than the 87.0 Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettway is averaging 18 points for the Panthers.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 35.7% and averaging 10.3 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

