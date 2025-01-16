Powell leads Lipscomb against Bellarmine after 20-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-14, 0-4 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-14, 0-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -16; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Bellarmine after Gyasi Powell scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 86-67 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Knights have gone 3-5 in home games. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 71.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bisons are 3-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Joe Anderson with 3.5.

Bellarmine makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Lipscomb averages 78.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 80.1 Bellarmine allows to opponents.

The Knights and Bisons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Hopf is averaging 4.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Knights.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.4 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

